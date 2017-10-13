Member of Turkish delegation calls PACE decision on Azerbaijan "scandalous"

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Scandalous decisions regarding Azerbaijan were adopted at the autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), member of Turkey’s delegation to PACE Emine Nur Gunay stated, the country’s media outlets reported.

The reports titled “The functioning of democratic institutions in Azerbaijan” and “Azerbaijan’s Chairmanship of the Council of Europe: What follow-up on respect for human rights?” were adopted at PACE’s autumn session Oct. 11.

Emine Nur Gunay noted that the decisions related to Azerbaijan are similar to those that had been adopted in respect of Turkey.