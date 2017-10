Cost of Southern Gas Corridor project revised

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

The cost of the Southern Gas Corridor project is now estimated at $41.5 billion, head of the Southern Gas Corridor CJSC Afghan Isayev said, addressing the Argus Azerbaijan International Petroleum Summit 2017 in Baku Oct. 13.

“Of this amount of financing, $11.8 billion accounts for the share of Azerbaijan. To date, $7.8 billion of this amount has been allocated,” he said.

