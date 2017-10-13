EU, not Turkey, to take first step to stop accession talks: Erdogan

Brussels, not Ankara, will take the first step to end negotiations on Turkey’s accession to the EU, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, the country’s media reported Oct. 13.

Erdogan noted that Ankara won’t lose anything if Turkey is not admitted to the EU.

Earlier, Erdogan said the relations between Turkey and the EU turned into “a theatrical performance.”

“Turkey calls on the EU to be more sincere towards Ankara,” he said.

Turkey began its EU accession talks in 2005. In 1963, Turkey and the European Economic Community (the EU's former name) signed an association agreement.