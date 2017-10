SGC reveals plans on funds to be raised

2017-10-13 18:35 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

Trend:

The Southern Gas Corridor CJSC plans to additionally raise $3.1 billion (excluding expenses for servicing current debts) for the SGC project by 2020, Afgan Isayev, director general of the company, said Oct. 13.

Story still developing