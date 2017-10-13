Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Belarus sign declaration

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

A declaration was signed following the Azerbaijani delegation’s official visit to Belarus, Trend’s correspondent reported.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by speaker of the country’s parliament, Ogtay Asadov.

The declaration was signed by Ogtay Asadov, Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Mikhail Myasnikovich, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Vladimir Andreichenko.

The declaration noted contribution of the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Belarus to the development of trade and economic ties between the two countries, as well as relations in culture, science and education.