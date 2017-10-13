Ilham Aliyev: Bulgaria and Azerbaijan are strategic partners

2017-10-13 19:14 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

Trend:

Bulgaria and Azerbaijan are friendly countries and partners, and this partnership is of great importance, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, who is on an official visit in Baku.

“We signed the Joint Declaration on strategic partnership and indeed the name of this Declaration itself is an indicator,” said President Aliyev.

“Bulgaria and Azerbaijan are strategic partners. Our political relations are at a high level and today’s discussions focused on cooperation in economy, transport, energy, tourism and other fields. And there may be big prospects in this field.”

“Of course, we are not satisfied with the volume of mutual trade. During today’s meeting, instructions were given to appropriate authorities to submit concrete proposals to increase trade,” the president of Azerbaijan added.