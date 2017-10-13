Azerbaijan sets procedure for grant financing of scientific activity

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

A procedure for holding competitions on grant financing of scientific activity has been approved in Azerbaijan, according to the decision of the country’s Cabinet of Ministers.

It is noted in the document that grant financing of scientific activity is carried out to stimulate scientific research and enhance efficiency, raise the level of scientific and technical potential, increase competitiveness of scientific institutions and organizations, higher education institutions, as well as scientists and researchers.

According to the approved procedure, scientific institutions and organizations, higher educational institutions, other legal entities engaged in scientific activities (sector scientific research institutes, NGOs, public associations and foundations), regardless of their status, subordination, organizational and legal form, can participate in competitions on an equal footing.

This also applies to individuals, who are citizens of Azerbaijan (scientists, researchers and specialists or creative collectives formed by them to solve a problem in a project) regardless of age, position and scientific degree.

All the projects submitted for the competition are examined. If necessary, the projects are sent for re-examination.

Depending on the period of the project’s implementation, financing is carried out either once (lump sum financing) or in stages.