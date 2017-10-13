Iran warns on any measures against its elite forces

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Tehran has warned that any measures taken against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) would trigger a harsh reaction from the Islamic Republic.

“Any measures against the armed forces of the Islamic Republic, including the IRGC, will face an appropriate and strong reaction from the Islamic Republic,” local media quoted Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Bahram Qasemi, as saying.

During his speech on Friday, US President Donald Trump is expected to focus on Iran’s non-nuclear activities, particularly those of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), accused of supporting terrorism.