President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani gas will play its role in resolving Bulgaria's energy security issues (UPDATE)

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani gas will play its role in resolving Bulgaria's energy security issues

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

Azerbaijani gas will play its role in resolving the issues of Bulgaria's energy security, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press conference with President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, who is on an official visit to Baku.

"Dear Mr. President, distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen. Mr. President, I once again sincerely welcome you to Azerbaijan. I am very glad that by accepting my invitation you arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit. This visit is of great importance, and I am confident that it will have excellent results," President Aliyev said.

"Today, we exchanged views on energy cooperation. We are strategic partners in this area too. Bulgaria is a member of the Southern Gas Corridor. Bulgaria has always been excellently represented at the Meeting of Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council, which Baku hosted for several times."

"The execution of the Southern Gas Corridor will bring our countries even closer to each other. This is a huge transnational project. By uniting seven countries, this project envisages investment of $40 billion. Gas from Azerbaijan's giant Shah Deniz field will be delivered to European countries, to the countries in the region, including Bulgaria," the head of state said.