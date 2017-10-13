Azerbaijan starts to export products to new markets (PHOTO)

2017-10-13 20:54 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijani companies signed agreements with six countries on export of products as part of the ANUGA exhibition in Cologne, Germany, Yusif Abdullayev, vice president of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), said at a press conference in Baku Oct. 13.

"An agreement has been reached to export 20 tons of pomegranate juice to Israel, 100 tons of pomegranate to Switzerland, 18 tons of pomegranate to Mongolia, 22 tons of hazelnuts to the Netherlands and Denmark, 40 tons of hazelnuts to Italy," Abdullayev said.

He added that discussions on further supply of Azerbaijani products were also held within the exhibition.

"The Azerbaijani companies reached a preliminary agreement on the export of fruit juices to Qatar, pomegranate wine to Germany, dried persimmons to Argentina, the Netherlands, Italy and Greece, 48 tons of hazelnuts to Italy and 22 tons of hazelnuts to the Czech Republic and Greece,” he said.

“Moreover, the possibility of supplying mineral water to Saudi Arabia, confectionery products to Romania, 22 tons of hazelnuts to Switzerland was also discussed,” Abdullayev said. “The negotiations on the export of hazelnuts to the Benelux countries were also discussed."

In September 2016, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree approving the “Procedure for determining and regulating the payment mechanism for some expenses paid through the state budget, for sending export missions to foreign countries, examining foreign markets and marketing activity, promoting the Made in Azerbaijan brand in the foreign markets, obtaining of certificates and patents by local companies in foreign countries in connection with exports, as well as research programs and export development projects".

According to the order, the Azerbaijani exporters’ participation in around 5 exhibitions will be annually organized, where the Made in Azerbaijan stands will be presented.

As for participation of individual participants in international exhibitions, Azerbaijan will pay 30 percent of the participant's expenses for renting an area at exhibitions, preparing a design and installing a stand.

But the amount of state support will not exceed 5,000 manats.

(1.7003 AZN = $1 on Oct. 13)