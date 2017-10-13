“Azerbaijan is most reliable friend, strategic ally of Belarus in region”

2017-10-13 20:54 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan is the most reliable friend and strategic ally of Belarus in the region, the country’s Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov said.

He made the remarks Oct. 13 at the meeting with the Azerbaijani delegation led by Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Parliament Ogtay Asadov, who is on an official visit in Minsk city.

Touching upon the pace of development of economic, cultural, scientific and technical ties between Belarus and Azerbaijan, the prime minister noted that cooperation in the fields of mechanical engineering, agricultural machinery and information technologies has been developing in recent years.

Ogtay Asadov spoke about global economic projects implemented on the initiative and with the participation of Azerbaijan, stressed the importance of implementing joint projects for the further development of economic, trade, scientific, cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

He also added that tractors and cars produced at the Minsk Tractor Works plant and the Ganja Automobile Plant will be supplied to the Turkish market through Azerbaijan.