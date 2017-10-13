MP: Documents on Azerbaijan prove double standards in PACE

2017-10-13 20:56 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The documents on Azerbaijan adopted by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), first of all, dealt a big blow to the structure’s image, Azerbaijani MP Aydin Huseynov told Trend Oct. 13.

He added that those documents are unilateral and biased.

"The individuals represented in the Council of Europe are aware of the current processes in Azerbaijan,” Huseynov said. “They know that Azerbaijan is a democratic country and human rights are protected at a high level here. They are aware about that but just fulfill the orders of the Armenian diaspora.”

The Azerbaijani MP added that the campaign of discrediting Azerbaijan is carried out by those who absolutely do not accept the independent policy of Azerbaijan, mutual respect between the people and the authorities, due to which the country is developing.

"The documents on Azerbaijan proved the double standards in PACE,” he said.

PACE has recently adopted two resolutions on Azerbaijan, including on “The functioning of democratic institutions in Azerbaijan” report authored by co-rapporteurs Cezar Florin Preda and Stefan Schennach, and on “Azerbaijan’s Chairmanship of the Council of Europe: what follow-up on respect for human rights?” report made by Belgian MP Alain Destexhe.