France's Audrey Azoulay elected Director General of UNESCO

2017-10-13

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

The United Nations’ cultural agency has selected France’s Audrey Azoulay as its new director general, two diplomatic sources said on Friday, Reuters reported.

UNESCO’s executive board voted 30 to 28 in favor of Azoulay, a former French culture minister, against Qatar’s Hamad bin Abdulaziz al-Kawari.

It will now be put forward for approval to UNESCO’s 195 members on Nov. 10.