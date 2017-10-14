Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry to auction manat bonds

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

An auction for placement of short-term bonds worth 20 million manats of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance will be held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) Oct. 17, the BSE said Oct. 14.

Some 200,000 bonds at a par value of 100 manats each and maturity period of 182 days will be put up for auction. The maturity date of the bonds April 17, 2018.

Azerbaijani investment company PASHA Capital is the underwriter of the issuance.

(1.7003 manats = 1 USD on Oct. 14)