Caspian states mull marine navigation issues in Turkmenistan

2017-10-14

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 14

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The eighth meeting of heads of administrations of the Caspian littoral states’ seaports is being held in Turkmenbashi city, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news agency reported.

Representatives of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan will discuss the cooperation in the field of navigation, maritime freight traffic, ensuring safety of navigation, development of port infrastructure, exchange of logistics information, protection of the Caspian marine environment.

One of the meeting’s main topics is the capacity building and raising the international rating of the Caspian ports, including through the modernization of their production infrastructure, technical re-equipment, the introduction of modern technologies in the service of transportation ships, says the report.

Earlier, local media reported that given the favorable geo-economic position of the country, Turkmenistan attached great importance to the development of the sea and river transportation sector.