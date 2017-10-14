Turkmenistan preparing regional economic conference on Afghanistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 14

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan and Afghanistan at the intergovernmental level discussed the preparation and holding of the 7th Regional Economic Cooperation Conference on Afghanistan (RECCA VII), which will be held in Ashgabat on November 14-15, 2017, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message Oct. 14.

The Afghan delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Adela Raz.

“The Turkmen side noted that regional economic integration is one of the priorities of foreign policy and Turkmenistan fully supports and participates in economic projects in the field of energy and transport,” says the message.

Earlier, it was reported that Turkmenistan put forward initiatives, including from the high rostrum of the United Nations, to unite efforts in developing fundamentally new mechanisms for stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan.

The RECCA, initiated in 2005 in Kabul, aims to consolidate the efforts of the countries of the region in stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan and promoting regional economic integration of South and Central Asia.