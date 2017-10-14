Azercell meets students as part of Student Bursary Program 2017

Azercell Telecom LLC held a meeting with students from higher institutions in Baku and the regions in the framework of Student Bursary Program 2017.

The representatives of Human Resources Department of the company informed students about the program and answered their questions. About 1000 students from universities located in Baku, as well as Nakhchivan State University, Lankaran State University, Azerbaijan State Agrarian University, Ganja State University, Azerbaijan Technologies University and Mingachevir Polytechnical University took part at the meeting.

Azercell Telecom launched the next Bursary Program for all students on September, 15.

Young fellows wishing to become professional in their field of specialty may apply the Bursary Program. The Program is aimed to encourage the successful students and young talents with outstanding academic achievements, and support the professional growth of the students with high potential in their field of specialization.

It is worth noting that the talented youth qualified for the program will be offered a monthly stipend throughout the remaining period of their university studies. Furthermore, they will gain an opportunity for career growth. Thus, they will have a chance to enrich their knowledge about telecommunications, participate in Azercell’s corporate events and social activities, receive various trainings, as well as take internship at Azercell.

In order to apply to the program, the students need to get registered via the official website at www.azercell.jobs. Applications must be submitted online.

The deadline for application is 15 October 2017.

Azercell has been conducting the Student Bursary Program every year since 2008. Over 130 students from various universities in Azerbaijan have received the title of honored scholar of the company.

The leader of the mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan and the biggest investor in the non-oil sector Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory and 99,8% of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, 24/7 Customer Care, online customer services, GPRS/EDGE, M2M, MobilBank, one-stop- shop service offices Azercell Express, mobile e-service “ASAN signature”, etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality surveys of Global Wireless Solutions company and international systems specialized in wireless coverage mapping such as “Opensignal” and “Testmy.net”, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.