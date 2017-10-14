Baku hosts START sports club open championship, cup in rhythmic gymnastics (PHOTO)

2017-10-14 12:42 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

START sports club open rhythmic gymnastics championship and rhythmic gymnastics cup titled “Autumn stars” kicked off at Baku Olympic Stadium Oct. 14.

Gymnasts in different age categories, representing both Baku and Azerbaijan’s regions, are participating in the competition.

The winners will be awarded prizes, and groups ranking first in the team competitions will also be awarded with cups.

In total, 130 gymnasts and 17 groups will take part in the competition.