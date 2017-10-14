U.S. trade mission brings 14 U.S. companies to Azerbaijan Oct. 16-18

From October 16-18, The United States-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and the U.S. Department of Commerce will lead a trade mission of 14 U.S. companies to Azerbaijan. There are 27 participants on the mission, making it the largest trade mission of U.S. companies to Azerbaijan ever. The companies represent a broad swath of commercial sectors, and will engage in business-to-business and business-to-government meetings while they are here. The companies will also have a roundtable discussion with the Ministry of Economy and AzPromo

Commercial Counselor for Turkey and Azerbaijan William Czajkowski and Managing Director at the Overseas Private Investment Corporation Kenneth Angell are accompanying the delegation. Together with U.S. Ambassador Robert F. Cekuta, they will meet with government ministries to discuss the government’s reform agenda and how to help Azerbaijan attract more American investment.