Azerbaijani oil prices for October 9-13

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $57.68 per barrel on Oct. 9-13 or $0.2 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $58.37 per barrel, while the lowest price was $56.99 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $54.72 per barrel on Oct. 9-13 or $0.02 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $55.32 per barrel and the lowest price was $54.07 per barrel on Oct. 9-13.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia’s Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $55.9 per barrel on Oct. 9-13 or $0.24 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $56.53 per barrel and the lowest price was $55.35 during the reporting period.