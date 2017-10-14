Turkey moving military equipment to Syria’s Idlib

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

Trend:

Turkey is moving military equipment and redeploying military staff to Syria’s Idlib province, Turkish media outlets report Oct. 14.

A convoy crossed a checkpoint in the Reyhanli district of Turkey’s Hatay province in the direction of Syria’s Atme village.

Reportedly, the process of creating observation posts of the Turkish Armed Forces continues in Idlib. In total, it is planned to establish block posts in more than 10 districts of the city. The Turkish military will create block posts inside Idlib, while Russian forces will establish them outside the city.

Turkey has been moving military equipment to its border with Syria since June 21.

Military equipment was deployed in Turkey’s south-central province of Kilis, which borders Syrian territories controlled by YPG and PYD.

