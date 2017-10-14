President of Uzbekistan checks reconstruction of “Urgench” airport

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the “Urgench” airport to get acquainted with the results of the reconstruction work that was being conducted there, the press service of the Uzbek president said in a message.

The reconstruction of the airport was held within general restoration of the Khorezm region.

Terminals purposed to receive 300 and send 300 passengers per hour, service rooms and outlets already function at the territory of the airport.

The airport is provided with necessary conditions to meet the official delegations and foreign guests.

President of Uzbekistan also gave appropriate instructions to improve the airport's activities with further improvement.