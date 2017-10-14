Day of Silence declared in Kyrgyzstan ahead of presidential election

The Day of Silence has been declared in Kyrgyzstan ahead of presidential election to be held Oct. 15, Kabar information agency reports.

On this day, any agitation by presidential candidates is prohibited, according to the country’s Central Electoral Commission.

The media outlets accredited by the Electoral Commission to participate in campaigning are not eligible for it either.

Eleven candidates run for president in Kyrgyzstan. Incumbent President Almazbek Atambayev is not allowed to run for the office, because the constitution sets a single six-year term for the head of state.