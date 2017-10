At least 4 dead in Ivory Coast plane crash: witness

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

At least four people were killed on Saturday when a propeller-engine cargo plane crashed in the sea near the international airport in Ivory Coast’s main city, Abidjan, a Reuters witness said.

Rescue workers removed two bodies from the plane, which had broken into several pieces and come to rest near the beach. Two other bodies were visible in the wreckage.