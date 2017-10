Turkish PM’s Iraq visit delayed

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim’s visit to Iraq has been postponed, Turkey’s media outlets report citing diplomatic sources.

The PM’s visit to Iraq was scheduled for October 14.

The reason for putting off the visit is not specified.

On Oct. 6, Binali Yildirim received an official invitation to visit Baghdad from Iraq's head of government Haider al-Abadi.