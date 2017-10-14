Iran-US standoff: no to warmongers, yes to peace brokers

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

A foreign-based Iranian expert has criticized US President Donald Trump over his decision on decertifying Iran nuclear deal, calling for establishing peace between the two countries.

During a combative speech on Friday, US President Donald Trump condemned Iran as a "fanatical regime" and refused to continue signing off on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA/nuclear deal).

In the meantime, the US president accused Iran of sponsoring terrorism and proposed new sanctions.

“Iran is under the control of a fanatical regime that seized power in 1979 and forced proud people to submit to its extremist rule. This radical regime has raided the wealth of one of the world’s oldest and most vibrant nations, and spread death, destruction, and chaos all around the globe,” Trump said.

Akbar Ganji, a political analyst and an author, believes that the world leaders should prevent any possibilities of waging wars and attempts to topple rulers.

“Iran and the P5+1 group of countries exercised a successful diplomacy which led to concluding the nuclear deal approved by the UN Security Council,” Akbar Ganji said.

Following US President Donald Trump’s remarks on Friday, France, the UK, Germany, Russia, China and Federica Mogherini, foreign policy chief of the European Union, called on the signatories to the nuclear deal to honor their commitments under the nuclear accord.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has also announced that Iran has fulfilled its commitments under the nuclear deal.

Former Vice-President of the United States Joe Biden also wrote on Facebook that unilaterally putting the deal at risk does not isolate Iran. It isolates the US.

“Who will place trust at the US government in this situation? Libya during the rule of ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi handed over all of its nuclear facilities and equipment to the US. And then the US government invaded Libya and reduced the country into ashes, a country without a central government and a hub for terrorism is the outcome on the US meddling,” the expert believes so.

“Today the US contrary to its written commitments takes measures against the JCPOA and also looks for regime change in Iran”

Speaking about Trump’s remarks on the domestic political situation of Iran, the expert questioned the credibility of the US president.

“Trump ignored the concerns of the Iranian nation over the historic name of the waterway between Iran and seven Arab nations and used the term ‘Arab Gulf’ instead of ‘the Persian Gulf’. Do you think Iranians in this condition will build trust in Trump?”

Akbar Ganji further touched upon the impacts of Trump’s refusal to recertify the accord and said this would damage the efforts to halt the nuclear program of North Korea.

“How North Korea can trust the US concerning the experiences of Iran and Libya? That is why Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said over the recent days that the US government is arming terrorists in Syria in order to create a terror corridor in Southern Turkey, this means the lack of confidence.”

“The diplomacy of the dialogue is successful but Trump during the Friday speech appeared in the role of a historian instead of a diplomat and the president of the US. He repeated distorted historic claims which have no contribution to the peace process. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also spoke about the other side of the history. It is not the duty of diplomats to give lecture about the history.”

Ganji suggested that the leaders need to make efforts to establish peace instead of waging war.

“They must take smart decisions to prevent the possibility of wars and hostility. They must open the path for peace and friendship.”

He believes that the nuclear deal was solely designed to resolve the nuclear dispute, and the accord had a successful performance in this regards.

“The existing problem is that Trump and Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expected the nuclear deal to resolve all existing issues. There is no ways but only dialogue and agreement, for resolving issues and dispute between Iran and the US.”

The expert urged the US administration to take on its commitments, noting that improvement in ties would serve the national interest of both, Iran and the US.

“For paving the way for dialogue the US government must show that the White House is capable of meeting its obligations. This would open the path for negotiations and deals concerning the deep disputes between Tehran and Washington.”

“Establishing friendly ties between Iran and the US is in the favor of national interests of the both nations.”