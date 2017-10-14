Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-10-14 16:40 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14
By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:
The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) decreased by 0.0001 manats (0.0059 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70026 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Oct. 2
|
1.7002
|
Oct. 9
|
1.7002
|
Oct. 3
|
1.7002
|
Oct. 10
|
1.7002
|
Oct. 4
|
1.7002
|
Oct. 11
|
1.7003
|
Oct. 5
|
1.7002
|
Oct. 12
|
1.7003
|
Oct. 6
|
1.7002
|
Oct. 13
|
1.7003
|
Average weekly
|
1.7002
|
Average weekly
|
1.70026
The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0188 manats or 0.9422 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.00772 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Oct. 2
|
2.0023
|
Oct. 9
|
1.9953
|
Oct. 3
|
1.9904
|
Oct. 10
|
2.0011
|
Oct. 4
|
2.0005
|
Oct. 11
|
2.0087
|
Oct. 5
|
1.9994
|
Oct. 12
|
2.0194
|
Oct. 6
|
1.9891
|
Oct. 13
|
2.0141
|
Average weekly
|
1.99634
|
Average weekly
|
2.00772
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0003 manats (1.0274 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02932 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Oct. 2
|
0.0295
|
Oct. 9
|
0.0292
|
Oct. 3
|
0.0293
|
Oct. 10
|
0.0292
|
Oct. 4
|
0.0294
|
Oct. 11
|
0.0293
|
Oct. 5
|
0.0295
|
Oct. 12
|
0.0294
|
Oct. 6
|
0.0294
|
Oct. 13
|
0.0295
|
Average weekly
|
0.02942
|
Average weekly
|
0.02932
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0076 manats or 1.659 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.46212 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Oct. 2
|
0.4762
|
Oct. 9
|
0.4581
|
Oct. 3
|
0.4751
|
Oct. 10
|
0.4608
|
Oct. 4
|
0.4768
|
Oct. 11
|
0.4588
|
Oct. 5
|
0.4758
|
Oct. 12
|
0.4672
|
Oct. 6
|
0.4736
|
Oct. 13
|
0.4657
|
Average weekly
|
0.475975
|
Average weekly
|
0.46212
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 12.8295 manats or by 0.5882 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2187.36094 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Oct. 2
|
2181.5266
|
Oct. 9
|
2180.9826
|
Oct. 3
|
2165.5447
|
Oct. 10
|
2174.1308
|
Oct. 4
|
2161.3793
|
Oct. 11
|
2195.7674
|
Oct. 5
|
2166.4799
|
Oct. 12
|
2192.1118
|
Oct. 6
|
2166.9049
|
Oct. 13
|
2193.8121
|
Average weekly
|
2168.36708
|
Average weekly
|
2187.36094