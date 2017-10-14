AZ EN RU TR
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-10-14

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) decreased by 0.0001 manats (0.0059 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70026 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Oct. 2

1.7002

Oct. 9

1.7002

Oct. 3

1.7002

Oct. 10

1.7002

Oct. 4

1.7002

Oct. 11

1.7003

Oct. 5

1.7002

Oct. 12

1.7003

Oct. 6

1.7002

Oct. 13

1.7003

Average weekly

1.7002

Average weekly

1.70026

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0188 manats or 0.9422 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.00772 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Oct. 2

2.0023

Oct. 9

1.9953

Oct. 3

1.9904

Oct. 10

2.0011

Oct. 4

2.0005

Oct. 11

2.0087

Oct. 5

1.9994

Oct. 12

2.0194

Oct. 6

1.9891

Oct. 13

2.0141

Average weekly

1.99634

Average weekly

2.00772

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0003 manats (1.0274 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02932 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Oct. 2

0.0295

Oct. 9

0.0292

Oct. 3

0.0293

Oct. 10

0.0292

Oct. 4

0.0294

Oct. 11

0.0293

Oct. 5

0.0295

Oct. 12

0.0294

Oct. 6

0.0294

Oct. 13

0.0295

Average weekly

0.02942

Average weekly

0.02932

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0076 manats or 1.659 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.46212 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Oct. 2

0.4762

Oct. 9

0.4581

Oct. 3

0.4751

Oct. 10

0.4608

Oct. 4

0.4768

Oct. 11

0.4588

Oct. 5

0.4758

Oct. 12

0.4672

Oct. 6

0.4736

Oct. 13

0.4657

Average weekly

0.475975

Average weekly

0.46212

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 12.8295 manats or by 0.5882 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2187.36094 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Oct. 2

2181.5266

Oct. 9

2180.9826

Oct. 3

2165.5447

Oct. 10

2174.1308

Oct. 4

2161.3793

Oct. 11

2195.7674

Oct. 5

2166.4799

Oct. 12

2192.1118

Oct. 6

2166.9049

Oct. 13

2193.8121

Average weekly

2168.36708

Average weekly

2187.36094

