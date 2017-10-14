Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) decreased by 0.0001 manats (0.0059 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70026 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Oct. 2 1.7002 Oct. 9 1.7002 Oct. 3 1.7002 Oct. 10 1.7002 Oct. 4 1.7002 Oct. 11 1.7003 Oct. 5 1.7002 Oct. 12 1.7003 Oct. 6 1.7002 Oct. 13 1.7003 Average weekly 1.7002 Average weekly 1.70026

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0188 manats or 0.9422 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.00772 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Oct. 2 2.0023 Oct. 9 1.9953 Oct. 3 1.9904 Oct. 10 2.0011 Oct. 4 2.0005 Oct. 11 2.0087 Oct. 5 1.9994 Oct. 12 2.0194 Oct. 6 1.9891 Oct. 13 2.0141 Average weekly 1.99634 Average weekly 2.00772

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0003 manats (1.0274 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02932 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Oct. 2 0.0295 Oct. 9 0.0292 Oct. 3 0.0293 Oct. 10 0.0292 Oct. 4 0.0294 Oct. 11 0.0293 Oct. 5 0.0295 Oct. 12 0.0294 Oct. 6 0.0294 Oct. 13 0.0295 Average weekly 0.02942 Average weekly 0.02932

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0076 manats or 1.659 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.46212 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Oct. 2 0.4762 Oct. 9 0.4581 Oct. 3 0.4751 Oct. 10 0.4608 Oct. 4 0.4768 Oct. 11 0.4588 Oct. 5 0.4758 Oct. 12 0.4672 Oct. 6 0.4736 Oct. 13 0.4657 Average weekly 0.475975 Average weekly 0.46212

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 12.8295 manats or by 0.5882 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2187.36094 manats.