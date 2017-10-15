No double standards in war on terror, but joint efforts - Putin

Joint efforts are crucial to battle terrorism, but neither secret agendas nor employment of radical forces in any side’s interests should be present, Russian President Vladimir Putin said opening the assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in St. Petersburg on Saturday, TASS reported.

"We are convinced that we need to battle terrorism without double standards, without hidden agendas, without using radicals in whoever’s political interests, but definitely by joining efforts, together," Putin said, reminding that Moscow had reiterated its call to create a wide international coalition.

Russia "still believes that a real partnership in the war on terror is critically crucial," he said.

"Any attempts to interfere in the lives of modern countries without knowing and taking into consideration their national peculiarities bring about nothing but chaos. This thoughtless interference from outside caused destabilization in the Middle East and North Africa, regional escalation and a growing terrorist threat," Putin said.

The Russian leader is convinced that in the modern world "there are not and there cannot be any unified models of development. Each state has a natural and unalienable right to determine its future as it is enshrined in the UN Charter.".