Turkish ministry talks production of 1st domestically-made locomotive

2017-10-15 09:21 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will build its first locomotive for high-speed trains by late 2018, the country’s Ministry of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications told Trend.

"Currently, one of Turkey’s priorities is to produce locomotives with aluminum body," the ministry said, adding it is planned to produce 111 locomotives at the first stage.

"Turkey also plans to export domestic locomotives to neighboring countries," the ministry noted.

In addition, production of spare parts for railway transport was set up in the Sakarya, Sivas and Eskisehir provinces.