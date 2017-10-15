Uzbekistan, WB discuss ways of co-op expansion

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 15

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

The Uzbek delegation met with World Bank (WB) Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Cyril Muller.

The meeting was held as part of the Uzbek delegation's participation in the autumn sessions of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington.

According to the Uzbek embassy in the US, during the talks the sides exchanged views on the priorities for further development of bilateral cooperation.

The key directions of expansion of partnership relations and implementation of perspective projects in such spheres as modernization of the energy, irrigation sectors, development of transport and social infrastructure, processing of agricultural products were discussed.

Muller underlined the importance of the bilateral meeting with World Bank President Jim Yong Kim on September 20, 2017 as part of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s visit to New York.