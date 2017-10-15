Uzbek president reviews socio-economic development of Khorezm region

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 15

By Diana Aliyeva– Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has recently arrived in Khorezm region to review the socio-economic development.

The region plays an important role in the country’s development due to agriculture, big industrial enterprises, transport and communication system.

A branch of JSC GM Uzbekistan, Uztex Chovot company, Khorezm Shakar joint venture are operating in the region and exporting products.

During the Uzbek president’s previous visit to the region, a number of tasks were set for the structural transformation of industry and agriculture, the construction of social facilities and infrastructure.

President Mirziyoyev also reviewed the Urgench International Airport, which was reconstructed on the basis of modern requirements.

The president reviewed the conditions created in the new houses in the Urgench region. Sixth four one-storey and two-storey houses, as well as social infrastructure facilities have been commissioned. The houses have been provided with natural gas, electricity and drinking water. Internal roads have been laid.

During the trip, the president also reviewed the work on development of tourism, agriculture, expansion of direct investments into the economy of Khorezm region, projects within the program of complex development of the region in 2018-2019.