New head of administration appointed in Uzbekistan’s Khorezm region

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 15

By Diana Aliyeva– Trend:

Ilgizar Sobirov has been appointed head of administration of Uzbekistan’s Khorezm region.

The corresponding decree was signed by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on October 14, 2017.

Sobirov was born in Koshkupir district of the Khorezm region on February 20, 1959. He graduated from the National University of Uzbekistan.

Earlier, Sobirov served as the head of the Koshkupir district, chairman of the Senate Committee on Defense and Security.

Sobirov headed the Senate of the Oliy Majlis (upper chamber of the Uzbek parliament) in 2006-2015. After his resignation, he held the post of the head of the justice department of the Khorezm region.