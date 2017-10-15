Twenty hotels to be built in Uzbekistan’s Khiva city

2017-10-15 14:08 | www.trend.az | 0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 15

By Diana Aliyeva– Trend:

Over the next 3 years around 20 hotels will be built in Khiva, one of the most famous historical cities of Uzbekistan, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during his trip to the country’s Khorezm region.

The president reviewed the construction of Farovon three-story hotel in Khiva. The hotel is being built in the national architectural style with the participation of French investors. It will include rooms for guests of various levels, conference halls, restaurants, entertainment venues, sports grounds. The president added that the hotel will become one of the best in Uzbekistan.

During the trip, President Mirziyoyev also reviewed the Nurullabay palace complex in Khiva, which is being reconstructed. A restaurant, a reception house, a gallery, an amphitheater have been already built there. An exhibition of artisans' works has been also organized. The exposition includes, in particular, historical photographs shot in Khorezm in the 19-20 centuries, photos and films of the first Uzbek cameraman and photographer Khudoybergan Devonov.

The restoration work will be completed in another Pahlavan Mahmud complex on the territory of the Ichan-kala museum reserve in Khiva by late 2017. About 400 people visit the complex daily.

The president also instructed to restore the Shergazikhan Madrasah, without harming the historic building.

A project on the implementation of the Safe Tourism concept was also submitted to the president in the Khorezm region. It is planned to install video cameras in the territory of tourist attractions, connect state and non-state facilities rendering tourist services and ensuring the safety of tourists to a single information and communication system, as well as create a database of tourists.

Another major project designed to increase the tourist potential of the region is the construction of a railway from Urgench (the regional center of the Khorezm region) to Khiva.

In the future, the railway will be electrified and high-speed trains will run along the Tashkent-Khiva route.

A plan of modernizing the historic part of the city was also submitted to the president. The president gave instructions to create a park of culture and recreation near Ichan-kala museum reserve, construct shops and artisan workshops along the pedestrian zone.