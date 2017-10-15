Banks working in intensive mode during Baku Shopping Festival

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

Trend:

Fifty eight branches of 24 banks have switched to intensive mode in connection with the Baku Shopping Festival since October 15 on the recommendation of Azerbaijan’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA).

During the festival, seven branches of banks will work 24 hours seven days a week, the rest banks will work in intensive mode, including weekends, FIMSA said.

FIMSA’s special monitoring group will also operate in connection with the festival. During the festival, citizens and guests of Azerbaijan will be able to apply to FIMSA in connection with any problems.

Contact person: Vusal Hasanov, email: vüsal.hasanov@fimsa.az Phone: (+994) 12 493 50-58 (ext. 429), mob: (+994) 55 294 00 05.

A list of branches of banks working in intensive mode and conducting currency exchange operations has been posted on FIMSA’s official website.

The 2nd Baku Shopping Festival, which aims to turn Baku into a regional trading center, will last October 15-November 15.

During the festival, customers in more than 400 stores of Baku will be able to purchase clothes, electronics, household appliances, furniture, perfumes and cosmetics, as well as other products from leading global brands within special campaigns and with discounts.

In addition, the Tax Free system will be applied to the goods purchased. In addition, during the festival, it is planned to organize interactive games, fashion shows and other entertaining activities.

Azerbaijani and foreign guests, who made purchases worth more than 100 manats in stores labeled with the “Baku Shopping Festival - Tax Free” stickers, get an opportunity to return a certain part of the value-added tax (VAT) from the amount spent. VAT refund is only possible in the stores labeled with these stickers. The certain part of the VAT amount can be refunded in cash or by transfer to a customer’s card/bank account.