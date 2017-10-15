Denmark ready to help Iran in water management

2017-10-15 15:12 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Denmark’s Minister of Development Cooperation Ulla Tørnæs expressed her country’s readiness to help Iran in water resource management.

Tørnæs said that Denmark is interested in boosting cooperation with Iran in the fields of energy, environment, water management and infrastructure.

She made the remarks during a meeting with Massoud Karbasian, Iran’s economy minister in the US capital, the Iranian economy ministry reported Oct. 15.

She further referred to a cooperation agreement between EKF, Denmark's export credit agency and Iran's economy ministry, signed in 2016, as a good ground for boosting mutual cooperation.

In his turn, Karbasian highlighted Iran’s regional position, saying that economic and financial cooperation between Iran and Denmark will pave the path for Copenhagen to cooperate with other countries in the region.

Karbasian has travelled to Washington, DC, to attend the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG).

During his stay in the US capital, the Iranian economy minister is scheduled to hold meetings with a number of his foreign counterparts.

Each year, the gathering brings together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, and academics to discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development, and aid effectiveness.