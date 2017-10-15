Use of water lifting devices to be reduced in Uzbekistan’s Khorezm region

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 15

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

A project is being carried out to rehabilitate the Toshsoka main irrigation canals in Uzbekistan’s Khorezm region.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev reviewed the work carried out as part of the project during the visit to the region.

Agriculture is mainly based on land reclamation in the region. The region has difficult climatic conditions, including soil salinity.

Meanwhile, 276,700 hectares of irrigated land are cultivated in the region, of which 191,300 hectares are irrigated through the Toshsoka system.

During low water in the Amu Darya, water for reclamation is mainly extracted via pumps, which leads to an increase in water volumes. Land reclamation conditions deteriorate. The reconstruction of the Toshsoka main canals is aimed at eliminating this problem.

To date, 120 kilometers of trunk canals have been reconstructed, 318 out of 607 planned hydraulic structures were constructed. The crops will be irrigated with running water. This will save 31.6 million kilowatt-hours of electricity.