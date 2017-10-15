Azerbaijani entrepreneurs get 97M manats in soft loans since early 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support has provided preferential loans worth 97 million manats to businessmen since early 2017, the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry said.

According to the message, the loans were allocated to 1,326 entrepreneurs. Around 4,000 jobs will be created.

As part of the business forum held in the country’s Dashkasan district, entrepreneurs received preferential loans worth 423,000 manats. These funds will be used for developing livestock, viticulture, vegetable growing and other spheres. Up to 40 jobs will be created.

It is planned to allocate 150 million manats through the National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support in 2017.

Azerbaijan’s National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support was established in 1992.

(1.7003 AZN = 1$ on Oct. 15)