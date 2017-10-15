Presidental election in Kyrgyzstan: Voter turnout at 35.8% as of 16:00

2017-10-15 16:21 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

Trend:

As of 16:00, 35.8% of voters in the republican presidential election in Kyrgyzstan voted, Kabar reported.

According to the agency, 39.1% voted in the city of Bishkek, 49.4% in the city of Osh, 32.7% in the Chui region, 34.3% in the Issyk-Kul region, 37.4% in the Naryn region, 41,1%, Osh - 36,6%, Jalal-Abad - 29,8% and Batken region - 34,7%.

There are 2375 polling stations on the territory of the republic. The voting will continue until 20:00 local time. 11 candidates participate in the elections.