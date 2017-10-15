Somalia's deadliest truck bomb attack kills 189 people - media

At least 189 people have been killed and more than 200 are injured after two bomb attacks struck Somalia's capital Mogadishu, media reported.

A truck bomb exploded on Saturday outside a hotel at a busy intersection that is lined with government offices, restaurants and stalls, destroying buildings and setting cars on fire, police said.

Two hours later, a second blast struck the city's Medina district.

Doctors are struggling to assist hundreds of horrifically wounded victims, with many burnt beyond recognition, according to reports.

The twin blasts mark the deadliest attacks the country has ever seen.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo declared three days of national mourning and called for donations of blood and funds to help those who were injured.

The local ambulance service tweeted pictures of the scene, saying: "In our 10 year experience as the first responder in Mogadishu, we haven't seen anything like this."