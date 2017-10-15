Uzbekistan seeks to restrore inactive enterprises

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

By Nigar Guliyeva - Trend:

The State Committee of Uzbekistan for Privatization, Demonopolization and Development of Competition has conducted an inventory of non-operational facilities in Yangiyul and Chirchik districts.

The State Committee has revealed 23 previously privatized but now inactive enterprises in Yangiyul.

The facilities are located on an area of ​​50,000 square meters. m and on the land plot of 20.6 hectares.

The inventory conducted by the Committee in the city of Chirchik revealed 70 empty objects. Their area is 235,000 square meters. m, the land area - 50 hectares. The former shoe factory and poultry factory are among the in active enterprises.

Proposals were received from entrepreneurs on the creation of new facilities on the basis of 34 inactive ones.