Shell talks on possible role in Iran’s oil industry

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct.15

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Royal Dutch Shell continues to study the possibility of its participation in Iranian oil and gas projects, a source in the company told Trend.

"We continue to explore the role Shell can play in developing Iran's energy potential within the boundaries of the law," said the source.

However, the source declined to comment on whether the company will remain interested in Iranian oil and gas industry in the case if the US abandons the nuclear deal.

It was earlier reported that the US President Donald Trump is expected to announce soon he will decertify the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council plus Germany signed the JCPOA on July 14, 2015 and started implementing it on January 16, 2016.

Under the agreement, limits were put on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for, among other things, the removal of all nuclear-related bans against the Islamic Republic.

Iranian oil ministry is preparing to hold a tender for the development of Azadegan oil field over the current year.

It was earlier announced that Invitations were sent to 29 international companies, including France’s Total, Royal Dutch Shell, Italy’s Eni, Lukoil and Gazprom of Russia, Danish conglomerate Maersk, China’s CNPC and Sinopec, Austria’s OMV and Schlumberger, which approved a bid in the country’s oil and gas tenders to participate in the tender for developing South Azadegan oilfield.

