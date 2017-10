Voting in presidential election ended in Kyrgyzstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

The presidential election in Kyrgyzstan was completed, the polling stations closed at 20.00 local time.

According to the CEC of the republic, the turnout for the three hours before the voting ended was 40.12% or 1 million 213 thousand 803 people. The final turnout will be announced after the voting is over.

There were 2375 polling stations on the territory of the republic. 11 candidates participate in the elections.