Turkmenistan to build TAPI gas compressor station using own resources

2017-10-15 21:03 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 15

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Construction of a gas compressor station for the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline on the Malai field will be completed in 2024, said a source in Turkmenistan’s fuel and energy complex.

"This will be done using our own resources," the source said.

As previously reported, it is planned to hold an international tender for procurement of pipes, materials and equipment necessary for implementing the TAPI project in 2018 and launch the pipeline in 2019.

Besides, work is underway to prepare projects of gas compressor station and other related facilities.

TAPI will make it possible to deliver gas from Turkmenistan, which ranks fourth in the world for its gas reserves, to large and promising markets of South and Southeast Asia.

The pipeline will run from Galkynysh – the largest gas field in Turkmenistan – through the Afghan cities of Herat and Kandahar, and finally reach the Fazilka settlement located near the India-Pakistan border.

Annual capacity of the gas pipeline will reach 33 billion cubic meters. Total length of the TAPI pipeline will be 1,814 kilometers. The project's preliminary cost is estimated at $10 billion.