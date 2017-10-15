Death toll from wildfires burning in Northern California has reached 40

The death toll from wildfires burning in Northern California has reached 40, Associated Press reported.

Sonoma County announced Saturday evening that its coroner had confirmed two more deaths, taking the total in the county to 22 and the overall count to 40.

The toll had been 35 coming into Saturday, and it is expected to keep growing.

The fires were already the deadliest group of simultaneous blazes in California history.

No details were released on the newly announced dead, but it is likely the people were killed soon after the fires broke out nearly a week ago and their bodies were just discovered.