Putin says rivalry between states should not develop into war, hostilities

2017-10-15

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that it is necessary to strive for the situation when the rivalry between states does not develop into hostilities and war. He also has commented on Russia's stance on the Paris climate accord, Sputnik reported.

"We spend our resources on rivalry… and such situation not always result in a positive result for everyone, both for winners and for losers… In any case it is necessary to strive for the situation, when this rivalry does not… develop into hostilities and far less into war. We should exert maximum efforts to strengthen the other line, the line of cooperation in search of solution to common challenges and problems. If we are able to construct the relations in such a manner, everyone will certainly benefit from it," Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the 19th World Festival of Youth and Students.

He also once again confirmed Moscow's commitment to the Paris climate deal and expressed hope it would have positive outcomes, despite "different opinions" on the agreement.

"Not so long ago, the relevant decisions aimed at prevention of the climate change on our planet have been made in Paris. Russia backs these decisions and has undertaken rather tough commitments to curb the [carbon] emissions… and is planning to implement these accords," Putin said.

"Let's hope that it will have certain positive results, however, there are different opinions on the issue," the president said.