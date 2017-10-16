Syrian security services prevent terrorist attack in Tartus province

The Syrian law enforcers have uncovered the preparation of the attack in the town of Baniyas, Sputnik reported, citing Sana news agency.

The news outlet reported that the potential attacker was surrounded at the checkpoint when he tried to enter the city. The town of Baniyas is located in the Tartus province, known for a large port located in the Tartus city, where a Russian naval facility is located.

There has been no information so far on a terror group suspected of being behind the attack's plot.