Red Crescent volunteers killed in Somalia explosion

2017-10-16

A total of five Red Crescent volunteers were killed in the recent deadly explosion in the Somalian capital, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said in a Sunday statement, Sputnik reported.

"The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the Somali Red Crescent Society are mourning the deaths of five Red Crescent volunteers, killed in a large explosion in Mogadishu yesterday," the statement said.

According to the statement, several other volunteers and staff of the country's Red Crescent Society have been injured and are currently in hospitals.

On Saturday, an explosion occurred in one of the crowded Mogadishu's streets after a twin truck bomb reportedly detonated in front of Safari Hotel. Soon after that local media reported citing police about the second blast in the same area. According to the most recent figures reported by media, over 230 people were killed and more than 300 people were injured.

Somalia has been experiencing violence since the country devolved into civil war in the early 1990s. The numerous militant groups, including al-Shabaab, which is linked to al-Qaeda terrorist group, have been carrying deadly attacks against both military and civilian targets in the African state.