US-led coalition intends to block foreign Daesh militants inside Raqqa

2017-10-16 06:10 | www.trend.az | 1

The US-led international coalition against the terrorists will not allow foreign Daesh militants to leave the Syrian city of Raqqa, the spokesman for the US-led international coalition, Colonel Ryan Dillon said on Sunday, Sputnik reported.

"The only option for such militants is to surrender," Dillon told the Sky News Arabiya channel.

The spokesperson added that a total of 275 Daesh terrorists were allowed to leave the city by agreement with local authorities controlling several areas of Raqqa.