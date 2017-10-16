Two people reported dead in raging wildfires in Spain’s community of Galicia

Two people were killed in massive wildfires in Spain’s northwestern community of Galicia, the authorities of the Nigran municipality announced late on Sunday.

According to the officials, the remains of the victims were found in a vehicle on the road between the towns of Camos and Chandebrito in Nigran.

​Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy expressed his condolences for the loss of lives and thanked all those struggling extinguish the fire and help the population of the affected areas.

Wildfires are threatening towns in nine municipalities in Galicia as strong winds and dry weather hinder the efforts to battle the fire. A total of 146 fire outbreaks were registered in Galicia over the weekend, and 17 of them remain active, according to local authorities.