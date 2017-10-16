Preliminary results: Jeenbekov scores 54.22 percent votes in Kyrgyzstan presidential election

According to the results of processing 97 percent of the ballots in the presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbai Jeenbekov leads. For him voted 54.22 percent of voters who came to the polls, 24.kg reported.

On the second place Omurbek Babanov with the result of 33.47 percent, on the third — Adakhan Madumarov, who gained 6.4 percent.

The head of the CEC, Nurzhan Shaildabekova, noted that these are preliminary results and while she can’t say if the elections in the first round has taken place.